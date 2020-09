Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:08s - Published 2 minutes ago

‘It was a twilight zone movie’: Former New York firefighter remembers 9/11

CITY FIREFIGHTER -- NOW SERVESAS AN OFFICER ON MARANA POLICEFORCE.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SLUZDELIA CABALLERO SPOKE TOTHE MAN -- WHO SAW THE TOWERSFALL -- WITH HIS OWN EYES.OFFICER DAN ROWAN SAYS EVERYDAY IS EMOTIONAL-- BUT 9-11 ISTOUGHER THAN NORMAL.

PKG IT'STHE TOUGHEST DAY OF MY LIFE.ON SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2001,MARANA POLICE OFFICER DANROWAN WAS A NEW YORKFIREFIGHTER.

NATS HE REMEMBERSIT LIKE IT WAS ((MINUTES AGO&YOU CAN'T REALLY FORGET THATDAY SIRENS GOING OFF AS FIRSTRESPONDERS RUSHED TO WORLDTRADE CENTER.

THEN, WHEN THETOWERS CAME DOWN-- THERE WASNO SOUND CUZ EVERYTHING GOTKNOCKED OUT.

YOU HAD TOSCUTTLE DIFFERENT RIGGS.

LIKEMY RIG WAS ON FIRE.

DEBRISFLYING EVERYWHERE, BUT NOBODYRUNNING, YELLING, ANDSCREAMING.

ALL YOU HAD WERETHE LIGHTS GOING CLICK CLICK,CLICK CLICK, CLICK CLICK.

IWAS A TWILIGHT ZONE MOVIE.CHAOS THAT ROBBED HIM OF HISINNER PEACE, AND TOOK AWAY HISFRIENDS, WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATESACRIFICE.

YOU CI LOST 10 OUTOF 15 OF CLOSE PEOPLE THAT IWORK WITH, ON A DAILY BASIS.THOUSANDS DIED IN A MATTER OFMINUTES.

IT TOOK 7 YEARS TOBUILD THE TRADE CENTER AND ITTOOK 53 MINUTES FOR THEBUILDING TO COME DOWN.

ANDWHILE HIS COLLEAGUES DIDN'TMAKE IT OUT THAT DAY, ROWANSAYS THEY ARE STILL WITH HIM,EVERY DAY.

I WEAR MY MEN OVERMY HEART.

I HAVE THEM IN MYCAR.

I REALLY FEEL THAT THEYNEVER MISS A CALL WITH ME.

SOBY THEM BEING IN MY POCKET ANDBY THEM BEING OVER ON TOP OFME, AND BY THEM BEING IN THEPOCKET OF MY TURNOUT COAT FROMNEW YORK CITY, THEY NEVER MISSA CALL.

HE ALSO CARRIES THEGEAR HE WORE THAT DAY, IN HISCAR&.AND WEARS IT WHEN DUTYCALLS-- AS A WAY TO REMINDERAND HONOR THOSE WHO LOST THEIRLIVES.

WHEN I FINALLY LEAVE.

IWILL BE AT PEACE...BUT UNTILTHAT DAY, I WILL NEVER HAVEPEACE.

IT'S JUST A BAD THING.LUZDELIA CABALLERO, KGUN9 ONYOUR SIDE.TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEFCHUCK RYAN -- ALSO ON THE