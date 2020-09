Trump hosting events in Southern Nevada Sept. 13 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 days ago Trump hosting events in Southern Nevada Sept. 13 On Sunday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a roundtable meeting and a "Great American Comeback Event" in the Las Vegas valley. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MEANS MAJOR DELAYS AROUNDMCCARRAN AIRPORT..AIR FORCE ONE WILL ARRIVESOMETIME TOMORROW EVENING..EXPECT ROADS GOING INTO AND OUTOF THE AIRPORT TO BE CLOSED ASTHE PRESIDENT'S MOTORCADELEAVES THE AREA..PRESIDENT TRUMP IS IN TOWN FORA ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ATTREASURE ISLAND..THAT'S HAPPENING SUNDAY MORNINGAT 10...HE WILL ALSO BE HOLDING ANEVENT AT "X-TREMEMANUFACTURING" IN HENDERSON AT7 SUNDAY EVENING...THE PRESIDENT IS SCHEDULED TOLEAVE LAS VEGAS SOMETIME MONDAYMORNING..





