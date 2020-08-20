Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local BPD Officer reflects on his time serving during 9/11

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Local BPD Officer reflects on his time serving during 9/11
Local BPD Officer reflects on his time serving during 9/11

TO SPEAK WITH A VETERAN OF THEUS.

ARMY WHO CONINTUES TO SERVEAS A BAKERSFIELDPOLICE OFFICER..

AND RECALLS HOWHIS LIFE CHANGED 19YEARS AGO ON 9/11I WAS ENLISTED IN THE U




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Officer taken to Shock Trauma following shooting [Video]

Officer taken to Shock Trauma following shooting

Officer taken to Shock Trauma following shooting

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:42Published
Chinese police officer stops driverless car from colliding with bus [Video]

Chinese police officer stops driverless car from colliding with bus

A heroic police officer stopped a driverless car from being hit by a bus in central China. The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Yichang in Hubei Province on August 20, shows a car rear-ending..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published
Police at scene of alleged stabbing in Islington, London [Video]

Police at scene of alleged stabbing in Islington, London

Police were at the scene of an alleged stabbing at Junction Road in Islington, London, at around 10 am local time on Thursday (August 20). The filmer told Newsflare: "I was speaking to nearby..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:57Published