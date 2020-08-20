Local BPD Officer reflects on his time serving during 9/11

TO SPEAK WITH A VETERAN OF THEUS.
ARMY WHO CONINTUES TO SERVEAS A BAKERSFIELDPOLICE OFFICER..
AND RECALLS HOWHIS LIFE CHANGED 19YEARS AGO ON 9/11I WAS ENLISTED IN THE U
Officer taken to Shock Trauma following shootingOfficer taken to Shock Trauma following shooting
Chinese police officer stops driverless car from colliding with busA heroic police officer stopped a driverless car from being hit by a bus in central China.
The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Yichang in Hubei Province on August 20, shows a car rear-ending..
Police at scene of alleged stabbing in Islington, LondonPolice were at the scene of an alleged stabbing at Junction Road in Islington, London, at around 10 am local time on Thursday (August 20).
The filmer told Newsflare: "I was speaking to nearby..