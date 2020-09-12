UK punters head out for last hurrah before COVID rule change
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Nottingham city-centre bars and pubs were packed on Friday (September 11th) night ahead of the change in COVID-19 rules on Monday which will ban groups larger than six people.
