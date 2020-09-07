3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi on September 11. He was died at the age of 80. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. A former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.
Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital. Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday. "He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said.
Team of Delhi Police railways unit arrested 10 persons involved in human trafficking and rescued 14 juveniles. Gang was busted after receiving at PS Old Delhi Railway station from an NGO, about 14 minors being trafficked and brought to Delhi by Train from different districts of Bihar. Upon receiving the information, an operation was laid at Old Delhi Railway Station. The team kept a sharp vigil on movement of passengers when the train arrived. The CCTV cameras were also closely monitoring suspicious movement. Meticulous scanning bore fruit and few persons in suspicious circumstances were noticed with the juveniles. Finally, ten persons were detained and 14 victims were rescued. Further Investigation is in progress to reveal more facts.