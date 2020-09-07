Global  
 

3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of offering gifts against reward points on September 12.

Police seized fake SIM cards, cash, ATM cards, laptops.

According to Delhi Police, they cheated close to 250 people across India.


