Afghanistan's soil should never be used for anti-India activities: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 12 said that India's expectation is that soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities.

He was addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha.

"Peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, it must respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and must promote human rights and democracy.

Our expectation is that the soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities," said Jaishankar.