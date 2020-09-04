Global  
 

Afghanistan's soil should never be used for anti-India activities: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 12 said that India's expectation is that soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities.

He was addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha.

"Peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, it must respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and must promote human rights and democracy.

Our expectation is that the soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities," said Jaishankar.


No part of Afghanistan untouched by India's 400-plus development projects: Jaishankar

No part of Afghanistan untouched by India's 400-plus development projects: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 12 said that no part of Afghanistan is untouched by India's 400-plus development projects. He was addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations in Qatar's Doha. "The friendship of our people is a testimony to our history with Afghanistan. No part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400-plus development projects. Confident that this civilizational relationship will continue to grow," said Jaishankar.

Pompeo urges Afghans to make peace deal

Pompeo urges Afghans to make peace deal

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents met on Saturday to begin historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians. Adam Reed reports.

