William thanks football clubs and fans for community support during pandemic
The Duke of Cambridge has thanked football clubs and fans for supporting theircommunities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The prince delivered his messagein a video on Twitter which featured a montage of footage and images includingone of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford who was successful incampaigning for free school meal vouchers to be provided to pupils over thesummer period.
Marcus Rashford has teamed up with major UK supermarkets to create a taskforce to tackle the issue of child food poverty. The Manchester United and England striker successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays. Rashford said the voucher scheme "wasn't going to work in the long run" and that he needed to think about the best way for families to eat in the long term.
With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and therest determined by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating.
