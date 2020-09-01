Global  
 

William thanks football clubs and fans for community support during pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
The Duke of Cambridge has thanked football clubs and fans for supporting theircommunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prince delivered his messagein a video on Twitter which featured a montage of footage and images includingone of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford who was successful incampaigning for free school meal vouchers to be provided to pupils over thesummer period.


