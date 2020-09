Anuradha Paudwal son dies | Aditya Paudwal dies aged 35 | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published 8 minutes ago Anuradha Paudwal son dies | Aditya Paudwal dies aged 35 | Oneindia News Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal has died aged 35. His sudden demise came as a shock. It was reported that the music composer was suffering from kidney related ailments since the last few months and breathed his last at a hopital in Mumbai on Saturday, September 12. #AnuradhaPaudwal #AdityaPaudwal #Bollywood 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Arish Prakash Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies | Entertainment News,The Indian Express https://t.co/PMGa8kxwl5 5 minutes ago मनीष कुमार झा RT @htshowbiz: Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies at 35, Shankar Mahadevan expresses condolences: ‘Just can’t come to terms with this’ htt… 14 minutes ago Vartika RT @msnindia: Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal dies at 35, battled kidney ailment https://t.co/MRvIK5R8F9 15 minutes ago Outlook Magazine Music composer and producer Aditya Paudwal, son of veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, succumbed to kidney failure on… https://t.co/bIGQ8WNRUP 17 minutes ago Telangana Today “Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies of kidney failure at 35” https://t.co/6LUo6J4Rls 18 minutes ago Shail59 Worst thing that can happen to any mother or parents. my heartfelt condolences to @AnuradhasVoice . May his soul re… https://t.co/8P1rijPyNO 25 minutes ago Reclusive SGian RT @moviesndtv: Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son #AdityaPaudwal Dies At 35. "Devastated," Writes Shankar Mahadevan https://t.co/8oEIJm… 27 minutes ago Gulf Today Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya dies of kidney failure at 35 https://t.co/ZIPPMkp4yY 33 minutes ago