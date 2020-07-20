Effigy of Spanish king Felipe VI set alight as tensions rise on Catalonia's National Day euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Effigy of Spanish king Felipe VI set alight as tensions rise on Catalonia's National Day Supporters of Catalonia's secession from the rest of Spain gathered in small groups around the north east region on Friday under orders from event organisers to maintain social distancing amid a spike in coronavirus cases.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Catalonia Autonomous community in northeastern Spain Messi's back at Barca training



Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's training ground on Monday for the first time since August 25, when he announced he wanted to leave the Catalan club. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting



Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970 Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon



Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Fill de Carlemany RT @AndyVermaut: Effigy of Spanish king Felipe VI set alight as tensions rise on Catalonia's National Day https://t.co/nG7vSKbby5 https://t… 1 hour ago Andy Vermaut Effigy of Spanish king Felipe VI set alight as tensions rise on Catalonia's National Day https://t.co/nG7vSKbby5 https://t.co/mwUS5luSkg 2 hours ago