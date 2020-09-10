Global  
 

Michael Gove reinforces rule of six to protect UK from virus

Michael Gove has reiterated the need of the 'rule of six' for social gatherings amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

Michael Gove: We need to act to protect unity of UK [Video]

Michael Gove: We need to act to protect unity of UK

Michael Gove has defended the government's position on the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that action was needed to protect the unity of the United Kingdom.

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.

Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill [Video]

Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill

Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government "would not be withdrawing" the Internal Market Bill, following an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU.

Gove: Internal Market Bill is ‘economic measure’ [Video]

Gove: Internal Market Bill is ‘economic measure’

Michael Gove has told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "I think the important thing to stress about the UK Internal Market Bill is that it is primarily an economic measure".

Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze [Video]

Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze

Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires around Portland's suburbs on Friday.

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill [Video]

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement.

Labour: Testing a 'fiasco' amid rising rates [Video]

Labour: Testing a 'fiasco' amid rising rates

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has urged the Government to fix the 'fiasco' in Test and Trace amid the concern over the rising rates of Covid-19.

