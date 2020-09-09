Michael Gove: We need to act to protect unity of UK

Michael Gove has reiterated the need of the 'rule of six' for social gatherings amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.
Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government "would not be withdrawing" the Internal Market Bill, following an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU.
Michael Gove has told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "I think the important thing to stress about the UK Internal Market Bill is that it is primarily an economic measure".
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires around Portland's suburbs on Friday.
Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has urged the Government to fix the 'fiasco' in Test and Trace amid the concern over the rising rates of Covid-19.