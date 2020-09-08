President Trump to campaign in Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:59s - Published 3 minutes ago NEWS: Trump will campaign in Reno Saturday and Las Vegas Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this J. 🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧 RT @nytpolitics: With cheering crowds, inflated and false claims, and inflammatory partisan rhetoric, President Trump has resumed the mode… 2 minutes ago BigG RT @WestWingReport: As fires burn in neighboring California, President Trump heads to Nevada today for a campaign rally. A request to hold… 3 minutes ago Jeff Webb RT @PamelaGeller: TYRANNY: Democrat Gov. Nevada Cancels President Trump’s Campaign Rallies https://t.co/uDqBMutXcV https://t.co/0y58hoYzMY 3 minutes ago West Wing Reports As fires burn in neighboring California, President Trump heads to Nevada today for a campaign rally. A request to h… https://t.co/gEDymBOwpu 12 minutes ago Jeffrey A. Williams RT @TODAYshow: President Trump faces criticism over expected rally crowds, as his campaign heads to Nevada. Plus, the president and Joe Bid… 14 minutes ago