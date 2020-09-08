Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump to campaign in Nevada

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:59s - Published
President Trump to campaign in Nevada
NEWS: Trump will campaign in Reno Saturday and Las Vegas Sunday.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden and Trump Will Travel to Battleground States This Week

The Biden campaign is ramping up its travel and will head to Michigan. President Trump will visit...
NYTimes.com - Published

Biden, President Trump Hitting The Campaign Trail

Biden, President Trump Hitting The Campaign Trail Watch VideoDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slamming President Donald Trump's response to...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News


Trump says he'll self-finance campaign if needed, after reports of dwindling funds

President Trump on Tuesday denied reports that his campaign funds are dwindling, but said he would be...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

willingbleeder

J. 🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧 RT @nytpolitics: With cheering crowds, inflated and false claims, and inflammatory partisan rhetoric, President Trump has resumed the mode… 2 minutes ago

dougiw118

BigG RT @WestWingReport: As fires burn in neighboring California, President Trump heads to Nevada today for a campaign rally. A request to hold… 3 minutes ago

jwebb111463

Jeff Webb RT @PamelaGeller: TYRANNY: Democrat Gov. Nevada Cancels President Trump’s Campaign Rallies https://t.co/uDqBMutXcV https://t.co/0y58hoYzMY 3 minutes ago

WestWingReport

West Wing Reports As fires burn in neighboring California, President Trump heads to Nevada today for a campaign rally. A request to h… https://t.co/gEDymBOwpu 12 minutes ago

JeffreyAWillia4

Jeffrey A. Williams RT @TODAYshow: President Trump faces criticism over expected rally crowds, as his campaign heads to Nevada. Plus, the president and Joe Bid… 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President S03E10 [Video]

Our Cartoon President S03E10

Our Cartoon President 3x10 - Promo trailer HD - Showtime - Next on Episode 10 Season 3 - With the pandemic ravaging the country and his reelection in jeopardy, Cartoon Trump launches a propaganda..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published
9/11 Remembered: President Trump, Former VP Biden Visit Flight 93 Memorial In Shanksville On 19th Anniversary [Video]

9/11 Remembered: President Trump, Former VP Biden Visit Flight 93 Memorial In Shanksville On 19th Anniversary

President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden visited the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:10Published
This Week in Trivia: Trump SCOTUS Shortlist, Virtual Apple Event, and Borat [Video]

This Week in Trivia: Trump SCOTUS Shortlist, Virtual Apple Event, and Borat

Taking a look back at President Trump's new shortlist for SCOTUS candidates, Apple's virtual event, and Borat making a comeback. Watch Cheddar's Baker Machado and Nora Ali tackle the This Week in..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:30Published