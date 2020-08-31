Global  
 

Kolkata artist pays homage to Sushant Rajput through his paintings

A Kolkata based artist paid tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by making his paintings.

The artist showed his emotions and feelings for Sushant through colors.

Sushant Singh died on June 14th at his Mumbai residence.

CBI is investigating the reason of his death.

The actor's sudden demise has raised several questions and rage among his fans and people.


