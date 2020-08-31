Kolkata artist pays homage to Sushant Rajput through his paintings

Chairperson of Himachal Women's Commission spoke on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition by BMC. Dr Daisy Thakur said that the state commission has urged NCW to take action against the harassment. "We have written letter to National Commission for Women. We have also written to Maharashtra Women Commission. Foul language was used against Kangana Ranaut. Kangana's office in Mumbai was also demolished. Kangana Ranaut also has freedom of speech. Action should be taken against the harassment," she said. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. The move came amid Kangana's war of words with Shiv Sena in wake of Sushant's death. A team of BMC personnel demolished the alterations with bulldozer. BMC had alleged the alterations were made without its approval.
On Mother Teresa's death anniversary, prayers were offered at The Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on September 05. Teresa devoted her life to caring for the poor and sick people. She was born on August 26, 1910.
In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown. Streets wore deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal's Kolkata amid COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has ordered complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads on August 31. There are over 25,900 active cases of coronavirus in West Bengal.
Speaking on the retired Navy officer who was alleged beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on September 12 strongly criticized the incident and likened it with "kind of state-sponsored terror". He said, "It's very wrong and kind of 'state-sponsored terror' situation. I called upon Uddhav through my tweet to stop goonda raj. 6 accused were released in 10 minutes." Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Daughter of retired Navy officer Madan Sharma and BJP leaders staged a protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police in Mumbai on September 12. They demanded the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences. The ex-Navy officer was attacked in Mumbai on September 09 over forwarding a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
As politics rages over Sushant Singh Rajput death case, newly appointed the party's West Bengal chief Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described actor Rhea Chakraborty's arrest over drug charges..