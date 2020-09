Sam Billings admits to having "mixed feelings" following England's defeatagainst Australia after his maiden international century offered England somehope.

Sam Billings on having "mixed feelings" following England's defeat against Australia

England fall to a 19-run defeat against Australia despite Sam Billings' maiden century in the first ODI at Old Trafford.

Watch the best shots from Sam Billings as he hit 118 off 110 balls in England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Sam Billings "looked world class" as he made his maiden England century against Australia, says bowler James Anderson.

England fall to a 19-run defeat against Australia despite Sam Billings' maiden century in the first...