'Bunty Aur Babli 2' wraps up with song shoot
Actors Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari have wrapped up shooting their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, with a fun song shoot.
