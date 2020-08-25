Adorable Orphan Bears Released Into the Wild
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:01s - Published
2 days ago
Adorable one-year-old orphan bears, Bradley and Cooper, were released into the wild after being trained on how to make it on their own.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
