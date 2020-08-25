Adorable Orphan Bears Released Into the Wild

Adorable one-year-old orphan bears, Bradley and Cooper, were released into the wild after being trained on how to make it on their own.



Related videos from verified sources Bear Brings Cub for a Swim in Kiddie Pool



Occurred on September 6, 2020 / North Bend, Washington, USAInfo from Licensor: "A baby and mama bear have fun relaxing and wrestling in the kiddie pools on our basketball court. We've been able to.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:30 Published 3 days ago Bear Cubs Playing Hide and Seek in Tree Stump



Occurred on June 20, 2020 / Colorado Springs, Colorado, USAInfo from Licensor: "My husband and I woke up to the momma bear and two cubs outside our bedroom window feasting on one of the neighbor's.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago Itchy Bear Lays Back for a Scratch



Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: "We were on vacation when a mama bear and three cubs decided to hang out around our cabin. I took the video from inside the.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:17 Published 3 weeks ago