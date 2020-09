Reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert has passed away at the age of 77.



Related videos from verified sources Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77



Frederick β€œToots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 hours ago 'Toots and the Maytals' star Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert rushed to intensive care with suspected coronavirus symptoms



According to his manager, Cabel Stephenson, reggae legend Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert was recently rushed to an intensive care unit after experiencing breathing difficulties. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago