Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp.

Francis Maguire reports.

Migrants protested for a second day on the Greek island of Lesbos Saturday (September 12) over their living conditions.

Thousands have slept rough since a fire burned down their camp, known as Moria, earlier this week.

Dozens of children were among the protesters, who called on Germany and its chancellor Angela Merkel to help them out.

Riot police monitored the demonstrations.

While authorities were preparing hundreds of tents to shelter the migrants, who woke up for a fourth day on the streets on Saturday.

Saturday's protests come after thousands demonstrated the day before against being placed in a new camp.

They demanded to be allowed out of Lesbos.

EU and government officials said Friday a new reception centre would replace the burnt down Moria camp.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials believe it may have been started intentionally by migrants opposed to a quarantine on the camp due to coronavirus cases.




