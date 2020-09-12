Top 20 Greatest Superhero Teams of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:27s - Published 6 days ago

For this list, we’re looking at the very best superhero teams in comics to decide once and for all which team are earth's greatest heroes.

Where do we sign up?

Where do we sign up?

For this list, we’re looking at the very best superhero teams in comics to decide once and for all which team are earth's greatest heroes.

Our countdown includes The Avengers, The Teen Titans, The X-Men, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more!