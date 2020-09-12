Overtime Player of the Week, McCallie's BJ Harris

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

Running back.

However, you know what other chattanooga running back had himself a night?

Who?

Mccallie's bj harris.

The mizzou commit putting on a show in the showdown of the night over at finley stadium.

Look at this man run.

He's got the speed and the agility.

Giving me real saquon barkley vibes, i got to tell you rick.

206 yards.

Three touchdowns.

Not to mention his two in the fourth quarter were the deciders of the game.

Mccallie might still be figuring out what their offense is going to look like this year.

However, one thing's for sure, you're going to see a lot more of bj harris.