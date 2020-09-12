TDFN, Gordon Lee at LFO

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Its a beautiful night in fort oglethorpe as lfo clashes with gordon lee early in the first the warriors take the kickoff and march down field and qb malachi powell calls his own number and pounds it in for the score to make it 7 to 0 lfo calls his own number and pounds it in for the score to make it 7 to 0 lfo next gordon lee driving and they lose the ball and the warriors recover early in the second lfo marching malachi powell drops back and sends one downfield to reciever will caroll who lays out for the catch after the big catch warriors at the goal line and they bully their way past the trojan defense making it 13 to nothing lfo goes for the 2 point conversion and malachi powell punches it home to make it 15 to nothing.

But that ended the scoring for the warriors.

Gordon lee scores 29 unanswered to win it 29-15.

Coming up