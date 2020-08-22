TDFN - East Hamilton at Red Bank

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago

Time to be outlaws here on touchdown friday night.

We're going to break the unwritten rules football.

For the east hamilton-red bank game, we're going to compare the scores of two common opponents.

Something coaches loathe, but maybe it demonstrates how evenly matched these undefeated teams are.

This year, red bank beat soddy daisy 41-12, and they beat signal mountain 46-8.

East hamilton on the other hand, beat soddy daisy 31-0, and they defeated signal mountain 34-7.

So what do we take from this?

The lions and hurricanes are both really good, and their showdown should be a really good game.

Lions were without their starting quarterback joseph blackmon.

He was sidelined with a knee injury.

And this is what that big, bad red bank defense did to hurricanes quarterback haynes eller.

They swatted him around a few times.

Third quarter, canes down 27-17, and here comes cam bell.

They call him cam bam as he takes down eller.

But eller is a veteran.

Next play.

Can't throw the ball any better than this.

Right to kaunyae burgans.

He's tripped up around the ten yard line.

Start of the fourth quarter.

Direct snap to jaundrick bullard.

He goes in for the score.

It's now a 27-24 ballgame.

Canes recovered an on-side kick, so they're in business again.

Fourth and long from the lions 22.

Eller to pass, and cam bam feasts on passing down.

Another sack for the talented lions lineman.

Red bank holds on to win it by that 27-24