Latest On Stimulus Checks

PuppyKhan RT @BernieBroStar: Hell, Trump himself said he wanted stimulus checks in the latest bill and McConnell purposefully left them out. He is no… 13 minutes ago
Star Stuff Hell, Trump himself said he wanted stimulus checks in the latest bill and McConnell purposefully left them out. He… https://t.co/6I8r19nPkf 44 minutes ago
Paula Sands Live Do you have to pay taxes on the stimulus checks or the extra unemployment? What happened this year that benefits re… https://t.co/TSjYGuZ6hU 9 hours ago
Ryan Stevens RT @DMGSLLC: Will #Congress send out more #StimulusChecks 💰 in the wake of the ongoing #COVID19 #pandemic? Will states send their own direc… 12 hours ago
Duane Morris Government Strategies Will #Congress send out more #StimulusChecks 💰 in the wake of the ongoing #COVID19 #pandemic? Will states send thei… https://t.co/FguzQXAYyR 13 hours ago
LIve in New York Latest update second stimulus check two pluses! NY applicant got $300 / week and $900 for three weeks ! Trump c… https://t.co/YeX439nQoK 16 hours ago
DELTA BLACKJACK WTF? MORE TAX BREAKS PAID W/WHAT? STIMULUS CHECK MONEY? DEMOCRATS REFUSED TO ENDORSE TRUMP'S LATEST ATTEMPT AT AWAR… https://t.co/JsPL7NSmn6 21 hours ago
BARBARA RT @causes: California on Monday launched a program to give economic aid to unauthorized immigrants. At the federal level, House Democrats'… 23 hours ago
The Rebound Tampa Bay: The latest on election impacts, stimulus moneyScripps Washington D.C. Correspondent Joe St. George rejoins the podcast to talk about what an election during the pandemic will look like and details the hold up on the next stimulus package in..