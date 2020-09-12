Max live austin safe and highlights

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 week ago

Max Cohan tells us about safety for football in morgan county and brings us highlights from Austin.

Some big action in morgan county tonight.

With a full slate of games this evening, waay 31's max cohan joins us live to tell us about the precautions taken to keep fans safe there guys, decatur city schools have had several weeks of games to this point and when i caught up with the athletic director earlier he told me he was confident in the plan.

At all of the districts games, masks are required for entry and now tickets are being sold exclusively online -- allowing teams to limit capacity and prevent transmission.

Inside the stadiums, social distancing is strongly recommended.

District a-d watt parker told me they think its a great process and said the district has only had to talk to a handful of people about the policies.

"the vast majority of the people have been very receptive.

You know, they get separated in the stands, they'll take their mask off, you can kind of see people that have their mask off and it gets a little -- people have to move in a little bit, well they'll put their mask up.

So it's really very good so far.

" now that we've seen the precautions lets take a look at some of the action.

It was a playoff atmosphere over in austin as the blackbears hosted the james clemens jets -- well jump into this one with austin leading 14-0 with just over three minutes left in the first half.