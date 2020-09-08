Peru's Martin Vizcarra faces impeachment for 'moral incapacity'

Latest challenge to Vizcarra's rule stems from claims he tried to obstruct a corruption inquiry against his government.

Rare Arabian camel calf born in Peru's desert In Peru's Ica desert region, a rare Dromedary, also known as the Arabian camel, was born at a facility used for the local reproduction of the mammal.

Concern Peru COVID-19 death toll is higher than official figures Six months on from the first coronavirus case in Peru, the country has experienced more deaths per capita than almost any other nation.

SAO PAULO: and were picked for Brazil's squad on Friday ahead of next month's World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru. The squad announcement comes..

Leader faces being removed for ‘moral incapacity’ after tapes revealed alleged ties to a singer involved in a fraud case....

