Colombia police brutality: Protests rage for third day in Bogota

Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven deadVideo of the police abuse went viral sparking unrest across the country with more than 150 civilians and police injured.
At least 13 killed as deadly clashes erupt in Bogota after a man dies in police custodyThree nights of unrest in Bogota began after a video went viral on social media showing a man, Javier Ordonez, being repeatedly tasered by police as he's arrested.View on euronews
Bogota protests police brutality after stun gun death
Colombian cops repeatedly taser man who later diedTwo police officers kneel on a man and taser him repeatedly for being drunk on the street and breaking quarantine rules a few hours before he died.The 43-year-old lawyer, Javier Ordonez, was with some..
Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody deathProtesters in Bogota, Colombia clashed with police forces for the second night in a row over the death of Javier Ordóñez.
Footage filmed by @AquinoTicias1 on Thursday evening (September 10) shows..
Lawyer dies during brutal police arrest triggering violent protests in ColombiaThe protests in Bogotá have already claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 80 injured, as confirmed by the national government after the death of Javier Ordóñez, a lawyer, who died afte