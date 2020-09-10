Colombia police brutality: Protests rage for third day in Bogota

At least 13 killed as deadly clashes erupt in Bogota after a man dies in police custody Three nights of unrest in Bogota began after a video went viral on social media showing a man, Javier Ordonez, being repeatedly tasered by police as he's arrested.View on euronews

Seven people were killed in Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha overnight in protests against police brutality, sparked by a widely-shared video..

In the video, Ordoñez can be heard saying, "Please, no more," as witnesses ask the police to stop hurting him.

Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead Video of the police abuse went viral sparking unrest across the country with more than 150 civilians and police injured.

