Colombia police brutality: Protests rage for third day in Bogota

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Colombia police brutality: Protests rage for third day in Bogota
The two days of violent demonstrations killed at least 13 people.

Colombia

Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead [Video]

Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead

Video of the police abuse went viral sparking unrest across the country with more than 150 civilians and police injured.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Protests erupt in Colombia after death of man tasered by police

 In the video, Ordoñez can be heard saying, "Please, no more," as witnesses ask the police to stop hurting him.
CBS News

Seven dead in police brutality protests in Colombia

 Seven people were killed in Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha overnight in protests against police brutality, sparked by a widely-shared video..
WorldNews

Deadly clashes in Colombia after tasered man dies

 Video showed Javier Ordóñez being pinned to the ground by police after allegedly breaching social distancing rules.
BBC News

Bogotá

At least 13 killed as deadly clashes erupt in Bogota after a man dies in police custody [Video]

At least 13 killed as deadly clashes erupt in Bogota after a man dies in police custody

Three nights of unrest in Bogota began after a video went viral on social media showing a man, Javier Ordonez, being repeatedly tasered by police as he's arrested.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
Bogota protests police brutality after stun gun death [Video]

Bogota protests police brutality after stun gun death

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:43Published

Colombian cops repeatedly taser man who later died [Video]

Colombian cops repeatedly taser man who later died

Two police officers kneel on a man and taser him repeatedly for being drunk on the street and breaking quarantine rules a few hours before he died.The 43-year-old lawyer, Javier Ordonez, was with some..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:26Published
Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death [Video]

Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death

Protesters in Bogota, Colombia clashed with police forces for the second night in a row over the death of Javier Ordóñez. Footage filmed by @AquinoTicias1 on Thursday evening (September 10) shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published
Lawyer dies during brutal police arrest triggering violent protests in Colombia [Video]

Lawyer dies during brutal police arrest triggering violent protests in Colombia

The protests in Bogotá have already claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 80 injured, as confirmed by the national government after the death of Javier Ordóñez, a lawyer, who died afte

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:33Published