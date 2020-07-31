Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:19s - Published
U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

[NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

(TRUMP, Sept 10): And I really do believe we're rounding the corner and the vaccines are right there..." While President Trump continues to paint a rosy picture of America's grip on the coronavirus, top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci disagreed - saying the statistics are disturbing.

The outspoken director of the the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the United States was starting the flu season with a high baseline of around 40,000 new daily coronavirus cases with 1,000 Americans still dying every single day.

The president this week argued that he played down the severity of the virus since it emerged early this year so as not to cause a panic.

Speaking on MSNBC, Fauci said on Friday that instead of rounding the corner, the U.S. may be facing new perils, adding: "If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to COVID, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021." Fauci said he hoped the country did not see a spike in cases after the Labor Day weekend as it did after other long holiday weekends since May.

Fauci said it was important to get those infection rates down before the autumn and winter seasons when people will be spending more time indoors.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Fauci says return to normal life may not be until late 2021

 Six months after most of the U.S. began locking down, coronavirus cases are on the rise in 20 states. On Friday, more than 47,000 new cases were reported,..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Western U.S. sees historic wildfire damage

 This year's fire season in the western U.S. is already the worst ever recorded, with 4.5 million acres destroyed so far. Also, Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting..
CBS News

Fact check: Fauci, Gates, Epstein and Soros have no ties to drug company Moderna

 A post makes several unfounded statements about George Soros, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. We rate it false.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Wrestler Navid Afkari Executed In Iran Despite Plea from President Trump

 Iranian wrestling champ Navid Afkari has been executed in Iran, officials confirm. The 27-year-old was hanged Saturday morning in Adelabad prison in the city of..
TMZ.com

Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada

 The president's recent campaign rallies have not included social distancing measures or mask requirements.
CBS News

Sen. Coons "concerned" with WH's lack of visible response to election threats

 When asked directly if he was worried the lack of a visible response from the Trump administration "might hurt Joe Biden's chances to be elected," the senator..
CBS News

Trump Pressed for a Plasma Treatment. Officials Worry, Is a Vaccine Next?

 New details of how the president has demanded faster action from health agencies help explain the intensifying concern that he could demand pre-Election Day..
NYTimes.com

MSNBC American television news channel

Pete Buttigieg says Trump deserves to be impeached in wide-ranging town hall

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he believes President Trump should be impeached, but the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also supported House..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine after DGCI nod

 The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to resume the clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222 after receiving..
DNA

Despite Covid related delays, Everything Everything release sixth record

 Michael Spearman and Jeremy Pritchard of Everything Everything chat about the significance of single 'In Birdsong' and their hopes to play live again soon...
USATODAY.com

Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine generated 'robust immune response' on animals

 Hyderabad-based vaccine major Bharat Biotech has announced that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, during its testing on animal rhesus macaques, has develop..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

opprime_tv

OPPRIME tv We honor @GitaFaridFilms Gitas film The Corner Room, about the Invasion of Poland in #WW2 & Rounding up in the Jew… https://t.co/oBkBl4hK7u 35 seconds ago

Sparkle747

Natalie Holbrook RT @1000YearsOPeace: Jupiter is "rounding the corner" during the Feast of Trumpets (Hebrew Festival September 18th) And speeds off to conj… 1 minute ago

ritchjann4

Ritchjann4 RT @TODAYshow: President Trump said the U.S. is rounding the corner when it comes to the coronavirus but Dr. Anthony Fauci disagreed. Why n… 4 minutes ago

mst5286

MST65 @WhiteHouse Oh u mean the virus that isn’t that serious and the virus that we r rounding the corner from?? 7 minutes ago

Rene_tusy

Irene tus @chipfranklin We are rounding the corner because #Trump’s HHS is altering CDC documents so they don’t contradict hi… https://t.co/ypPoImcro2 12 minutes ago

MaryAReed

Mary Reed RT @CSDavis9: @DrEricDing Trump signaled this week that we're "rounding the last corner" with the virus. Well, he we are. Caputo was waitin… 15 minutes ago

npanxx

Dennis P. O'Brien @charliekirk11 Rounding the corner of 200,000 22 minutes ago

ScottLucas_EA

Scott Lucas #Coronavirus --- #Biden's "It's Almost Criminal" as Death Toll Nears 200,000 and #Trump Says, "We're Rounding The C… https://t.co/3bi1QEXkG4 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity [Video]

Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity

The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity". However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:43Published
Fauci: States' 'Diversity Of Response' Key To Why US Can't Get COVID-19 Under Control [Video]

Fauci: States' 'Diversity Of Response' Key To Why US Can't Get COVID-19 Under Control

America's top infectious disease doctor says the 'diversity of response' among US states has kept the nation from controlling the coronavirus pandemic. According to CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published
Dr. Fauci and Rep. Jordan spar over protests during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Dr. Fauci and Rep. Jordan spar over protests during COVID-19 pandemic

During a hearing before the U.S. House subcommittee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Jim Jordan sparred over whether the government should prohibit..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:21Published