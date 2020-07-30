Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill

Transport Committee chairman says 'lessons really need to be learned' from Stonehaven crash



Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport SelectCommittee, said “lessons really need to be learned” about using trains in badweather. Speaking after the minute’s silence at London’s Waterloo Station, hetold the PA news agency: “We have looked, over my five years, at rail safety,and I’m very conscious that we have one of the safest railways in Europe. "ButI’m also of the view that we mustn’t rest on our laurels, and there’s alwaysmore that can be done. “I think lessons really need to be learned about usingthe trains when the weather just isn’t suitable."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970