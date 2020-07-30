Global  
 

Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:35s - Published
"We cannot leave the theoretical power to carve up our country ... We have to protect the UK from that disaster, and that is why we have devised a legal safety net," Johnson saidView on euronews


Brexit: Back me over the bill, Johnson tells Tory MPs

 Boris Johnson calls for no return to "squabbling", but the EU ramps up opposition to UK plans.
BBC News
Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill [Video]

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:55Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

EU mulls legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit divorce deal

 Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty,..
WorldNews

Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day [Video]

Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day

Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Brexit: Michael Gove says bill will protect 'integrity' of UK

 The cabinet minister backs the PM over the Internal Market Bill as the EU ramps up opposition to it.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 110 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 110 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Transport Committee chairman says 'lessons really need to be learned' from Stonehaven crash [Video]

Transport Committee chairman says 'lessons really need to be learned' from Stonehaven crash

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport SelectCommittee, said “lessons really need to be learned” about using trains in badweather. Speaking after the minute’s silence at London’s Waterloo Station, hetold the PA news agency: “We have looked, over my five years, at rail safety,and I’m very conscious that we have one of the safest railways in Europe. "ButI’m also of the view that we mustn’t rest on our laurels, and there’s alwaysmore that can be done. “I think lessons really need to be learned about usingthe trains when the weather just isn’t suitable."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women [Video]

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women

Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

The UK and Japan have agreed a free trade deal, marking the first such post-Brexit agreement. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Gove backs PM in warning Brussels could break up the UK without new Brexit Bill

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has joined Boris Johnson in warning that Brussels could break up...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brussels could ‘carve up’ UK if Tories reject controversial Brexit Bill, says PM

Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of his Brexit deal is needed...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Parties divided over Boris Johnson's proposals to break EU deal

Parties divided over Boris Johnson's proposals to break EU deal The DUP has said that Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill is "a step forward for Northern Ireland" but...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


CabinetofClowns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 AMillionLiesPM 🇪🇺 @mancmark55 @ThatTimWalker When Boris Johnson was mayor the rape stats rocketed. Are you saying this was his fault?… https://t.co/xs8WjS0pTB 13 minutes ago

GarryLloydThom2

Garry Lloyd Thomas RT @therightarticle: Johnson urges MPs to back bill as he warns EU could ‘carve up’ UK He's a congenital liar. Conservative (and Unionist… 15 minutes ago

helenamayb

Gytha Ogg 🕯3.5% 🐟 #notmypm🎪🕷 RT @ChasPeeps: Truly outrageous - our clown 'PM' Johnson 🤡blames our former EU partners for the Oven Ready Brexit Deal he mis-sold to voter… 55 minutes ago

ChasPeeps

Chas Peeps🌻😷🇪🇺🕯️ Truly outrageous - our clown 'PM' Johnson 🤡blames our former EU partners for the Oven Ready Brexit Deal he mis-sold… https://t.co/r12EIGOgEk 59 minutes ago

Awaisiqbal00

Awais RT @SputnikInt: Boris Johnson urges Tories against voting down his Brexit bill, warns Brussels could 'carve up' UK @BorisJohnson https://t… 2 hours ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik Boris Johnson urges Tories against voting down his Brexit bill, warns Brussels could 'carve up' UK @BorisJohnson https://t.co/bOozoOrYpG 2 hours ago

OrkneyPixie

Mrs Brigand "We cannot leave the theoretical power to carve up our country ... We have to protect the UK from that disaster, an… https://t.co/qmbSTDoWjQ 3 hours ago

sonneyjo

SonjaleneYorkLittlefield Via @euronews: Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill - https://t.co/i4PsFHn8GP 3 hours ago


Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law? [Video]

How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law?

Legal experts say a bill proposed by the UK is designed to override key portions of a deal on Northern Ireland signed less than a year ago

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:25Published
Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill [Video]

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published