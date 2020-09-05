Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19

Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on September 13.

Lakhs of candidates registered to appear for examination.

Qualifying the examination is necessary for the aspirants who seek admission in medical or dental colleges in India.

Uttar Pradesh administrations made preparations for the safety of the student.

The classrooms were disinfected and centres have installed sanitizers.

Number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced.

Temperature of candidates will be checked and wearing face mask is mandatory.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

Tests like NEET are inherently biased: DMK MLA [Video]

Tests like NEET are inherently biased: DMK MLA

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P Thiaga Rajan on NEET examinations said that standardised testing is already discredited all over the world. He further said, "I have taken many such tests in my life like GRE and GMAT. All are bad tests. Any single test on any 1 day is unfit to decide a student's future." "Such tests are inherently biased in a way," he added. Rajan's remarks come amid the unfortunate news of a NEET aspirant dying by suicide in Madurai a day before the national test.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers in JEE, NEET papers: Owaisi

 The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing Covid-19, is forcing the..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UK coronavirus cases rise above 3,000 for second day in a row

 More than 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK for the second day in a row as a top scientist warned that the country is “on the edge of losing..
WorldNews
U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci [Video]

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

[NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

National Testing Agency Indian government agency

NEET 2020 exams on Sept 13: NTA guidelines on dresscode

 The NEET exam will be a pen and paper-based test.
DNA

NEET 2020: 15 lakh candidates to appear for exams tomorrow amidst COVID-19 pandemic, all you need to know

 An NTA official further said that once they enter the centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority.
DNA
JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website [Video]

JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the topper list for JEE Main result 2020. A total of 24 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 for which around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered out of which nearly 6.3 lakh appeared. NTA has also released the final answer keys on its official website. NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic this year. However, around 74% of the total registered candidates took the exam. NTA had taken proper safety measures and maintained social distancing.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:16Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Hdg: Across and within states, paediatricians concentrated where children aren’t

 Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan between them account for nearly half of all children born in India each year but have barely one-sixth of the..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Men sanitize hands before robbing jewellery store in UP’s Aligarh [Video]

Watch: Men sanitize hands before robbing jewellery store in UP’s Aligarh

A group of men walk in a jewellery store and followed Covid-19 protocols before robbing it. Through CCTV, three men can be seen walking in the store casually. The accused men in masks sanitized their hands before taking out pistols. The men stuffed their bags with jewellery allegedly worth Rs 40 crore. "Three people came on a motorcycle and went inside the store. The men robbed jewellery store, showed country-made pistols. The owner will reveal full details of everything robbed, will file FIR, " Aligarh SSP, Muniraj said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

NEET 2020 exams on Sept 13: 7 things candidates must know, SOP in exam centres

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday withdrew the state-wide lockdown on...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this