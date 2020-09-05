Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P Thiaga Rajan on NEET examinations said that standardised testing is already discredited all over the world. He further said, "I have taken many such tests in my life like GRE and GMAT. All are bad tests. Any single test on any 1 day is unfit to decide a student's future." "Such tests are inherently biased in a way," he added. Rajan's remarks come amid the unfortunate news of a NEET aspirant dying by suicide in Madurai a day before the national test.
[NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the topper list for JEE Main result 2020. A total of 24 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 for which around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered out of which nearly 6.3 lakh appeared. NTA has also released the final answer keys on its official website. NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic this year. However, around 74% of the total registered candidates took the exam. NTA had taken proper safety measures and maintained social distancing.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
A group of men walk in a jewellery store and followed Covid-19 protocols before robbing it. Through CCTV, three men can be seen walking in the store casually. The accused men in masks sanitized their hands before taking out pistols. The men stuffed their bags with jewellery allegedly worth Rs 40 crore. "Three people came on a motorcycle and went inside the store. The men robbed jewellery store, showed country-made pistols. The owner will reveal full details of everything robbed, will file FIR, " Aligarh SSP, Muniraj said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54Published