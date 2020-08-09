Talks between Afghan government and Taliban open in Qatar
Nearly 20 years of war has led to the deaths and injury of an estimated 300,000 Iraqi and Afghan people.
Pompeo urges Afghans to make peace dealAfghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents met on Saturday to begin historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians...
Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisonersThe Afghan government has begun releasing the last Taliban prisoners from a final batch of 400 who the militants want freed before they agree to start peace negotiations, a security agency spokesman..
Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisonersTheir release has been a pre-condition for the armed group to hold peace talks with the government.