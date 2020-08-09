Global  
 

Talks between Afghan government and Taliban open in Qatar

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Nearly 20 years of war has led to the deaths and injury of an estimated 300,000 Iraqi and Afghan people.


Afghan Government And Taliban Enter First Peace Talks After Delays

Afghan Government And Taliban Enter First Peace Talks After Delays Watch Video"We have come to this country to achieve a dignified and lasting peace. We have come here...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


India supports `immediate ceasefire` in Afghanistan, says rights of minorities should be respected

India extends its support for ceasefire in Afghanistan while participating at the ceremony marking...
Zee News - Published

Afghanistan Peace Talks to Open in Qatar, Seeking End to Decades of War

The Afghan government and the Taliban are finally coming to the table, after repeated delays. But the...
NYTimes.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo urges Afghans to make peace deal [Video]

Pompeo urges Afghans to make peace deal

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents met on Saturday to begin historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:26Published
Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisoners [Video]

Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has begun releasing the last Taliban prisoners from a final batch of 400 who the militants want freed before they agree to start peace negotiations, a security agency spokesman..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:07Published
Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners [Video]

Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners

Their release has been a pre-condition for the armed group to hold peace talks with the government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published