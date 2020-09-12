Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.

Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.

"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on paper I'm supposed to be the favorite.'

At age 23, he is the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since Novak Djokovic.

Zverev will meet friend Dominic Thiem, who overcame deficits in the final two sets to beat 2019 finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4).