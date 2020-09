Trans Pride march attracts hundreds in central London Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 days ago Trans Pride march attracts hundreds in central London Hundreds marched in central London on Saturday (September 12) as part of the city's second-ever Trans Pride march. Protesters demanded legal recognition for non-binary people and reforms to the Gender Recognition Act (GRA). The march went ahead despite outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people being banned due to the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Little social distancing as thousands attend London Trans Pride protest



Thousands gathered in Central London today (September 12) to demand trans rights and trans equality. Despite coronavirus restrictions limiting gatherings outdoors to 30 people, the protest went ahead.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago