Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:41s - Published
British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday.

He was 88.

After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain.

Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened additional stores in cities including Paris and New York.

Conran founded the Design Museum in London in 1989 and was also a famed restauranteur.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Designer Terence Conran dies aged 88

Designer Terence Conran dies aged 88 British designer, retailer and restaurateur Terence Conran has died aged 88. He "passed away...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

s_rewritten

Stacie RT @EnglishHomeTeam: RIP Sir Terence Conran. Very sad news and a huge loss to British design. He leaves an incredible contribution. Read o… 43 minutes ago

EnglishHomeTeam

The English Home RIP Sir Terence Conran. Very sad news and a huge loss to British design. He leaves an incredible contribution. Rea… https://t.co/Id4NAII2um 48 minutes ago

JoStorieKnits

Jo Storie Knitwear So sad to hear that Sir Terence Conran died today, what an icon of British design. At the heart of everything he di… https://t.co/eKCJNmzhfd 2 hours ago

chickilopiccolo

Lisa LoPiccolo 🗽🇺🇸🌎✌🌊✍ RT @RYP__: A class act and an icon of British Design. RIP Conran. https://t.co/zLW6sesHq5 2 hours ago

RYP__

Robert Young Pelton A class act and an icon of British Design. RIP Conran. https://t.co/zLW6sesHq5 2 hours ago

vyne_interiors

Vyne Interiors Very sad to hear about the death of Sir Terence Conran. He was the biggest influence on me as a teenager, leading m… https://t.co/4rRKKLVwkG 2 hours ago

AntonAtStantec

Anton Germishuizen Terence Conran, designer, retailer and restaurateur, dies aged 88 Death of a Design Icon. Sir Terence promoted desi… https://t.co/HDb334YFPA 4 hours ago

Hilton6010

Hilton RT @liveliketheboy: Iconic British designer Terence Conran has died aged 88. Whether you realise it or not, if you live in the UK you will… 4 hours ago