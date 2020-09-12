British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday.

He was 88.

After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain.

Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened additional stores in cities including Paris and New York.

Conran founded the Design Museum in London in 1989 and was also a famed restauranteur.