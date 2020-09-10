Tropical Storm Sally Soaks South Florida
Tropical Depression Nineteen became Tropical Storm Sally on Saturday afternoon, as it continued to soak South Florida.
Tracking the Tropics | September 11 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | September 11, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | Sept. 10 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.