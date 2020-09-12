How Wildfire Smoke Can Increase Spread, Severity Of COVID-19

CNN reports doctors are warning that bad air quality from wildfire smoke could make people more vulnerable to coronavirus infections.

Dr. Brad Spellberg says multiple studies around the world have shown that the higher the levels of pollution are, the worse COVID-19's spread and severity is.

Multiple studies have shown a correlation between higher levels of pollution in the air and greater spread and severity of Covid-19 cases.

Dr.