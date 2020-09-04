Global  
 

Spurs Women sign two-time World Cup winning striker Morgan

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Two-time World Cup champion Alex Morgan joins Tottenham Hotspur Women on a season-long deal.


Alex Morgan Alex Morgan American soccer player

Meet Alex Morgan - Tottenham's new USA striker who 'transcends her sport'

 After signing for Tottenham Hotspur, BBC Sport assesses USA striker Alex Morgan's status as one of the game's greats.
BBC News

Alex Morgan: Tottenham Hotspur Women sign United States forward

 Tottenham Hotspur Women complete the signing of United States forward Alex Morgan, subject to her obtaining a visa.
BBC News

Tottenham to sign USA World Cup winner Morgan

 United States forward Alex Morgan is poised to join Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a short-term deal
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women English women's football club


FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Man Utd sign USA World Cup winner Heath

 Manchester United Women complete the signing of World Cup-winning United States forward Tobin Heath on a one-year deal.
BBC News

From Galactico to Everton - can Ancelotti revive Rodriguez?

 World Cup top scorer and serial trophy winner but a Real Madrid "nearly man" - BBC Sport analyses Everton's new signing James Rodriguez.
BBC News

Tottenham pull off incredible coup with Alex Morgan deal

Tottenham Women have pulled off an incredible coup by agreeing a move for United States international...
SoccerNews.com - Published


