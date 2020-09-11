Atchison Firefighter remembers 9/11

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Firefighter Kimberly Rauch volunteered to complete a 9/11 stair climb in honor of the families affected and firefighters whose lives were lost during the September 11th attacks.

Anniversary, people across the country are stopping to reflect on the 9/11 attacks, firefighters are certainly no exeption.

Kq2's ron johnson now with how a local firefighter chose to remember the fateful day.

<<walking in solidarity, sot it's how kimberly atchison fire department is honoring those whose lives were lost in the september 11th years ago.

Sot rauch is climbing this tower which sits in front of the fire department, not once or twice, but dozens of times.

Sot stand up the number of steps equal to the amount that firefighters had to climb in the twin towers during the 9/11 attacks.

Sot sot rauch's fellow firefighters joined in showing their solidarity and support, her trek wasn't an easy one, there were frequent water breaks and a lot of sweat.

While she knows this pales in comparison to what the firefighters in the towers that day went through, rauch a says it was still important to start and finish this challenge.

Sot ron johnson kq2 news.>> the department's fire chief also joined rauch during the second half of her stair climb, firfighters also took part in a service commemorating the attacks earier this evening.

