'Developer And Mouthpiece' For QMap Is A Dude From New Jersey With A Day Job

QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and other social media platforms, and has been promoted even by Trump and members of his inner circle.

But according to Gizmodo, one of the internet’s largest hub of Qanon conspiracy theorists, QMap, abruptly went dark this week.

An investigation by Logically.ai identified Jason Gelinas, a financial information security analyst based in New Jersey, as the 'developer and mouthpiece' for the site.

Known online only as 'QAppAnon,' Gelinas is the founder and sole employee of Patriot Platforms, the entity credited as the developer behind QMap.

QMap averaged more than 10 million visitors per month since May.

QAppAnon also runs a Patreon account that rakes in more than $3,000 in donations per month.

Earlier this year, Gelinas announced he was working on an Android app called Armor of God that would effectively function as a social network for QAnon followers.

The Google Play Store removed the app in May as 'harmful content.'