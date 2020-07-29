Global  
 

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published
A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise.

According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a public health crisis in the United States for years.

The national suicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds in the U.S. was mostly stable at the start of the 2000s.

However, it rose by 57% from 2007 to 2018.

That's an alarming jump from 6.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2018.

The sobering new report reveals Alaska had the highest youth suicide rate, followed by South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico.


