CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

It’s been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost. It is underscoring his pattern of dismissing climate disasters in Democratic strongholds. The environmental group Climate Power 2020 called out Trump’s silence on Thursday. The group noted he hasn’t mentioned the ongoing crises on Twitter since mid-August.
As governors across America take their cue from President Donald Trump, the pressure is on to get children back into classrooms. But according to HuffPost, teachers' unions just aren't having it, and have begun direct action to protest school reopening plans in their district. Not only that, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds more than half of Americans would support educators going on strike over unsafe working conditions.
Every year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular names in the US for the previous year. And according to HuffPost, the SSA's list for 2019 shows the baby name 'Donald has continued to decline in popularity. Between 2018 and 2019, the name Donald fell 27 places to 553th from 526th among the most popular baby names for boys. It's the lowest-ever ranking on the annual list, which dates back to the 1880s.
When someone is struggling with thoughts of suicide, it's natural to want to somehow talk them out of it. But according to HuffPost, it's not the time to let just any old words come flying out of your mouth. Dan Reidenberg is the executive director of the Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, and says that in this situation, our words matter. A lot.
The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours. This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN. They are also removing their iconic blue letter collection boxes as it faces intense pressure. The pressure is mostly to deal with millions of mail-in ballots this fall, according to union officials. Last week the USPS removed letter collection boxes in New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana.
[NFA] Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide protested plans by some governors to resume in-class instruction, saying it threatens the safety of students, their families and educators. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.