Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Families urge China to release their relatives

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Families urge China to release their relatives

Families urge China to release their relatives

A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount

 Russia, China hackers targeting US vote, Microsoft warns EU leaders are due to hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make..
WorldNews

Hong Kong poised for human trials of vaccine

 No lasting yuan impact from US tech stock rout A nasal-spray Covid-19 vaccine, jointly developed by the University of Hong Kong and Xiamen University, will have..
WorldNews

Disney's Mulan faces backlash and pressure to boycott in China

 Walt Disney Co’s release of Mulan, which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star’s..
WorldNews

Asian markets rebound on economy hopes

 Beware the long arm of US justice, China’s state media warns Hong Kong: Asian markets looked past the US-China tensions as economic recovery prospects lifted..
WorldNews

Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

Families of activists captured on mainland urge their return

 Families of 12 fugitives who were captured while fleeing to Taiwan on a speedboat have raised concerns over the unknown status of the detainees held on the..
WorldNews

Taiwan says plans to sign up for 'COVAX' vaccine allocation scheme

 Taiwan will sign up to the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan to ensure it will be able to access a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, the island's..
IndiaTimes

China flexes new dual-carrier prowess at US

 Beware the long arm of US justice, China’s state media warns At the height of the Third Taiwan Straits Crisis in 1995-96, China was forced to retreat in the..
WorldNews

Fred Katayama journalist

U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over 'Mulan' [Video]

U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over 'Mulan'

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Bob Chapek to explain the company's connection with "security and propaganda" authorities of China's Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic "Mulan." Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Used cars drive consumer prices up in August [Video]

Used cars drive consumer prices up in August

U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in August with the cost of used cars and trucks increasing by the most in more than 51 years as Americans shunned public transportation. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide [Video]

Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide

U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims reminded investors of a still-difficult recovery ahead. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Pick up home builders stocks: strategist [Video]

Pick up home builders stocks: strategist

National Securities' Art Hogan recommends investors buy home builders stocks following the recent sell-off. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he likes the prospects for JPMorgan Chase and Apple.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:41Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News [Video]

China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News

Arunachal Pradesh families allege 5 men were kidnapped by Chinese PLA troops; Donald Trump offers help on India, China border standoff, calls situation 'nasty'; Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:17Published
U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source [Video]

U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source

A source familiar with the matter says the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, in a move that would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published