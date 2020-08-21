NEET Exam: Aspirants reach Bhubaneswar via special train amid COVID-19

In Odisha, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants reached Bhubaneswar via special train to give exam amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) ran special train to NEET aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will board the trains to come to their examination cities and returned their home in the train on Sunday evening after examination is over.

The NEET will be conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions.

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13.

Many aspirants didn't get the information of special train and may miss the chance to give exam this year.

A NEET aspirant said, "I am coming from Keonjhargarh to give NEET exam in Bhubaneswar.

I don't have any accommodation facility from government, will stay in hotel.

Many of my friends were not able to come today due to lack of information, they were not aware that government is running special train for exam."