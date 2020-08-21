Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NEET Exam: Aspirants reach Bhubaneswar via special train amid COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:47s - Published
NEET Exam: Aspirants reach Bhubaneswar via special train amid COVID-19

NEET Exam: Aspirants reach Bhubaneswar via special train amid COVID-19

In Odisha, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants reached Bhubaneswar via special train to give exam amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) ran special train to NEET aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will board the trains to come to their examination cities and returned their home in the train on Sunday evening after examination is over.

The NEET will be conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions.

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13.

Many aspirants didn't get the information of special train and may miss the chance to give exam this year.

A NEET aspirant said, "I am coming from Keonjhargarh to give NEET exam in Bhubaneswar.

I don't have any accommodation facility from government, will stay in hotel.

Many of my friends were not able to come today due to lack of information, they were not aware that government is running special train for exam."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Chhattisgarh CM seeks Rs 736 crores from Centre for Covid-19 hospitals

 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has sought Rs 736.74 crore from Centre for operating Covid dedicated hospitals and Covid centres running in state and..
IndiaTimes
Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19 [Video]

Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on September 13. Lakhs of candidates registered to appear for examination. Qualifying the examination is necessary for the aspirants who seek admission in medical or dental colleges in India. Uttar Pradesh administrations made preparations for the safety of the student. The classrooms were disinfected and centres have installed sanitizers. Number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced. Temperature of candidates will be checked and wearing face mask is mandatory.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

UK coronavirus cases rise above 3,000 for second day in a row

 More than 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK for the second day in a row as a top scientist warned that the country is “on the edge of losing..
WorldNews

Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Metropolis in Odisha, India

Odisha Governor administered oath of office to State Information Commissioners [Video]

Odisha Governor administered oath of office to State Information Commissioners

The Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to two State Information Commissioners. Bikram Kumar Senapati and Dilip Kumar Bisoi took oath as State Information Commissioners. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Monsoon to remain weak over Odisha for next 4-5 days with thunder-storms, moderate rainfall: IMD [Video]

Monsoon to remain weak over Odisha for next 4-5 days with thunder-storms, moderate rainfall: IMD

Director of Bhubaneshwar Meteorological Centre on September 07 informed that Monsoon will remain weak over Odisha for the next 4-5 days with likely thunder-storms and light to moderate rainfall. "In the next 24 hours, Kalahandi and Keonjhar likely to have these weather conditions. Bhubaneshwar will stay partly cloudy," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
Bear attacks people in Odisha’s Kalahandi; injures two, still at large [Video]

Bear attacks people in Odisha’s Kalahandi; injures two, still at large

Two persons were seriously injured in an attack by a wild bear which strayed into Bhawanipatna town in Odisha from the nearby forest on Friday, triggering panic among the people, officials said. After entering the town in Kalahandi district, the bear apparently felt insecure at the sight of people on the streets and attacked some of them, causing serious injuries to two persons, police said. Some youths rescued the injured persons, who were admitted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital, a police official said, adding that one of the injured was later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition worsened. In view of the situation, the police had to use loudspeakers to ask the people not to venture out of houses and close down shops.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:23Published

Odisha Odisha State in eastern India

BJD issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on Sept 14

 The party issued the whip a day after JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called up BJD supremo and his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to..
IndiaTimes
Paradip gets its first-ever Emergency Response Center for chemical accidents [Video]

Paradip gets its first-ever Emergency Response Center for chemical accidents

The first-ever Emergency Response Centre for chemical accidents has been inaugurated in Odisha's Paradip after the port town recorded several accidents related to chemical factories. The center is equipped with necessary equipments for chemical accidents and important measures related to treatment. DM of Jagatsinghpur, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said, "There are several chemical factories in Paradip. This center will provide immediate help if any mishap happens at any of the factories."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

Tests like NEET are inherently biased: DMK MLA [Video]

Tests like NEET are inherently biased: DMK MLA

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P Thiaga Rajan on NEET examinations said that standardised testing is already discredited all over the world. He further said, "I have taken many such tests in my life like GRE and GMAT. All are bad tests. Any single test on any 1 day is unfit to decide a student's future." "Such tests are inherently biased in a way," he added. Rajan's remarks come amid the unfortunate news of a NEET aspirant dying by suicide in Madurai a day before the national test.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

East Coast Railway zone East Coast Railway zone Railway zone in India


Kendujhar Kendujhar City in Odisha, India

Jajpur, Keonjhar districts badly affected due to heavy downpour in Odisha, IMD issues warning [Video]

Jajpur, Keonjhar districts badly affected due to heavy downpour in Odisha, IMD issues warning

Jajpur and Keonjhar districts has badly affected due to heavy downpour in Odisha region. Water level in Baitarani River following through Kendujhar has been rose following heavy rainfall in the area. According to Central Water Commission, water in the river has crossed danger level in Anandpur. In Jajpur, Kalinga Nagar observed water logging in different area. People are forced to leave their home in search of safer places. Locals are using makeshift boats made from banana trunks to rescue themselves from waterlogged houses after heavy rains flooded the area.India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places in several districts of Odisha today. IMD has issued warning in 21 districts.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

Tweets about this

moodysanjeev

Sanjeev Raghuwanshi @RishantPandey76 @SonuSood we can probably help you, we are a group of people who want to ensure NEET aspirants can… https://t.co/VF4Sd0EKaY 1 day ago

moodysanjeev

Sanjeev Raghuwanshi @imakdas23 @SonuSood we can probably help you, we are a group of people who want to ensure NEET aspirants can at le… https://t.co/LKN1ofTNDm 1 day ago

moodysanjeev

Sanjeev Raghuwanshi @RUSHIKE66360757 @SonuSood we can probably help you, we are a group of people who want to ensure NEET aspirants can… https://t.co/WA8tXSoq8E 1 day ago

moodysanjeev

Sanjeev Raghuwanshi @Bhaskar54984905 @SonuSood we can probably help you, we are a group of people who want to ensure NEET aspirants can… https://t.co/A4dYOdZ7Kf 1 day ago

moodysanjeev

Sanjeev Raghuwanshi @PratikR57676749 @SonuSood we can probably help you, we are a group of people who want to ensure NEET aspirants can… https://t.co/YRBcZZj2VQ 1 day ago

moodysanjeev

Sanjeev Raghuwanshi @MdUmarK63305156 @SonuSood we can help you, we are a group of people who want to ensure NEET aspirants can at least… https://t.co/pIwhuOsTzh 1 day ago

VismayaWin

Vismaya victoria win RT @nidhinarwal3217: There are many NEET JEE aspirants who are living in containment zones or in the areas where local lockdown is still en… 2 days ago

LOKESHM02

LOKESH CHOUDHARY ALL MY DEAR #NEET ASPIRANTS. ALL THE VERY BEST FOR YOUR EXAM. KEEP CALM AND REACH YOUR GOAL. IF NOT YOU.. THEN WHO… https://t.co/dnPT9LpXIO 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Students appear for NDA exams across country amid COVID fears [Video]

Students appear for NDA exams across country amid COVID fears

Several candidates arrived at various examination centres in different states to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams on September 06 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students arrived at an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published