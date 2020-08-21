NEET Exam: Aspirants reach Bhubaneswar via special train amid COVID-19

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on September 13. Lakhs of candidates registered to appear for examination. Qualifying the examination is necessary for the aspirants who seek admission in medical or dental colleges in India. Uttar Pradesh administrations made preparations for the safety of the student. The classrooms were disinfected and centres have installed sanitizers. Number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced. Temperature of candidates will be checked and wearing face mask is mandatory.
The Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to two State Information Commissioners. Bikram Kumar Senapati and Dilip Kumar Bisoi took oath as State Information Commissioners. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.
Director of Bhubaneshwar Meteorological Centre on September 07 informed that Monsoon will remain weak over Odisha for the next 4-5 days with likely thunder-storms and light to moderate rainfall. "In the next 24 hours, Kalahandi and Keonjhar likely to have these weather conditions. Bhubaneshwar will stay partly cloudy," he said.
Two persons were seriously injured in an attack by a wild bear which strayed into Bhawanipatna town in Odisha from the nearby forest on Friday, triggering panic among the people, officials said. After entering the town in Kalahandi district, the bear apparently felt insecure at the sight of people on the streets and attacked some of them, causing serious injuries to two persons, police said. Some youths rescued the injured persons, who were admitted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital, a police official said, adding that one of the injured was later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition worsened. In view of the situation, the police had to use loudspeakers to ask the people not to venture out of houses and close down shops.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:23Published
The first-ever Emergency Response Centre for chemical accidents has been inaugurated in Odisha's Paradip after the port town recorded several accidents related to chemical factories. The center is equipped with necessary equipments for chemical accidents and important measures related to treatment. DM of Jagatsinghpur, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said, "There are several chemical factories in Paradip. This center will provide immediate help if any mishap happens at any of the factories."
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P Thiaga Rajan on NEET examinations said that standardised testing is already discredited all over the world. He further said, "I have taken many such tests in my life like GRE and GMAT. All are bad tests. Any single test on any 1 day is unfit to decide a student's future." "Such tests are inherently biased in a way," he added. Rajan's remarks come amid the unfortunate news of a NEET aspirant dying by suicide in Madurai a day before the national test.
Jajpur and Keonjhar districts has badly affected due to heavy downpour in Odisha region. Water level in Baitarani River following through Kendujhar has been rose following heavy rainfall in the area. According to Central Water Commission, water in the river has crossed danger level in Anandpur. In Jajpur, Kalinga Nagar observed water logging in different area. People are forced to leave their home in search of safer places. Locals are using makeshift boats made from banana trunks to rescue themselves from waterlogged houses after heavy rains flooded the area.India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places in several districts of Odisha today. IMD has issued warning in 21 districts.
Several candidates arrived at various examination centres in different states to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams on September 06 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students arrived at an..