Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa : You can never be happy in defeat

With Leeds finally back in the Premier League, the man in charge when they were last in the top flight relives their dramatic fall from grace.

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Leeds' first season back in the top flight, as MarceloBielsa's men prepare for their return to the Premier League.

As Leeds return to the Premier League, a BBC World Service Sport documentary profiles the man masterminding their success.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa confirms he will stay with the club for their first season back in the Premier League.

