Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.


Marcelo Bielsa Argentine footballer and manager

Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa to stay at club for Premier League campaign

 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa confirms he will stay with the club for their first season back in the Premier League.
BBC News

Marcelo Bielsa: The manager behind the myths - what is it really like to work with him?

 As Leeds return to the Premier League, a BBC World Service Sport documentary profiles the man masterminding their success.
BBC News
Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview

Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Leeds' first season back in the top flight, as MarceloBielsa's men prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre

A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

'There was so much firefighting' - Leeds' 2004 relegation remembered

 With Leeds finally back in the Premier League, the man in charge when they were last in the top flight relives their dramatic fall from grace.
BBC News

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa takes cold comfort from battling defeat

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for the performance his side put...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



Bielsa: We didn't create enough

Bielsa: We didn't create enough

Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa says despite scoring three at Anfield they didn't create enough especially in the second half.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:03Published
Klopp 'can't wait' to meet Bielsa

Klopp 'can't wait' to meet Bielsa

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is full of respect for the job Marcelo Bielsa is doing at Leeds - and says the Premier League new boys will be tough opponents as the Reds start their title defence on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
Phillips: I gave Bielsa an England shirt!

Phillips: I gave Bielsa an England shirt!

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips reveals he gave boss Marcelo Bielsa an England shirt after he made his international debut against Denmark this week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published