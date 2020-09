MLB playoff bubble coming to San Diego, reports say Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:05s - Published 3 days ago MLB playoff bubble coming to San Diego, reports say Petco Park will likely play a roll in the MLB playoffs this year, whether the Padres head all the way to the World Series or not. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this