Dozens missing as wildfires destroy Oregon

Dozens of people are missing in Oregon as two large fires threaten to merge and hundreds of thousands are ordered to evacuate.


Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires on Friday that threatened to merge near the most...
'Unprecedented' Oregon fires burn 100s of homes

Winds gusting to 50 mph fanned dozens of catastrophic wildfires Wednesday across a large swath of...
Live Updates: Deadly wildfires rage across West Coast

Dozens of wildfires continued to burn in California, Washington and Oregon early...
Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze [Video]

Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze

Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires around Portland's suburbs on Friday. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Dangerous air quality in Oregon following rash of fires [Video]

Dangerous air quality in Oregon following rash of fires

Due to the still fast-spreading wildfires, the smokey sky continues to be seen in the state of Oregon in this compilation from September 11.

Wildfires' Flames Scorch Through Western States' Forests [Video]

Wildfires' Flames Scorch Through Western States' Forests

At least 16 dead after a horrendous forest fires ranging through California, Oregon, and Washington.

