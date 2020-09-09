Dozens missing as wildfires destroy Oregon
Dozens of people are missing in Oregon as two large fires threaten to merge and hundreds of thousands are ordered to evacuate.
Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly BlazeHundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires around Portland's suburbs on Friday.
Dangerous air quality in Oregon following rash of firesDue to the still fast-spreading wildfires, the smokey sky continues to be seen in the state of Oregon in this compilation from September 11.
Wildfires' Flames Scorch Through Western States' ForestsAt least 16 dead after a horrendous forest fires ranging through California, Oregon, and Washington.