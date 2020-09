Moyes: We were miles off it Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:28s - Published 1 minute ago Moyes: We were miles off it West Ham manager David Moyes claimed his side were "miles" off the form they showed at the end of last season and suggested they lacked quality in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League. 0

