Video Credit: WLFI - Published 6 minutes ago

Frankfort's TPA Park leaders encouraging people to enjoy its aviary and zoo

Protect the birds from the cool weather coming.

The petting zoo will stay open until the end of october.

The aviary and petting zoo have shifted to only operating on the weekends now.

The hours are from one to three p-m and five to seven p- m.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Despite covid-19, zoo managers say the season has been steady.

Zoo matron melanie byers says it's fairly safe for visitors.

It's beneficial in that they still have somewhere to go.

We're using the masks, we're using the hand sanitizers, and stuff like that so we're using caution but it's still someplace to go that doesn't cost anything.

The aviary and zoo are adjusting hours because of less visitors as school starts up again.

All the park amenities are free.

Greater lafayette's