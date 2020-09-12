THS Tennis 9-12-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago

As we approach the halfway point of the 2020 high school fall sports calendar, terre haute south hosted a number of events at their sports complex this morning.

First up the boys tennis squad as the braves took on the chesterton trojans at one's singles canaan sellers sees his opponent playing deep so he charges the net and slams this one home for the point.

On court two, the always energetic matt roberts puts a little extra on this return for the easy braves point.

Court three, caleb morris putting his opponent on his heels then directs the forearm to the other side of the court.

It came down to the wire but the braves hold off the trojans winning their contest 3-2.

Terre haute south would go on to win their invite championship