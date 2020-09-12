Virtual 2020 Candidate Forum

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

Richard solomon, news 10.

The goal of a local partnership is to make sure you know where the candidates stand on issues before you cast your ballot.

Today... the "league of women voters" and the "vigo county public library" hosted a 20-20 candidate forum.

This forum is offered each election year but was done virtually this time due to covid-19.

News 10's rondrell moore served as moderator and rougly 20-candidates -- representing 9 races -- took part.

Those races range from vigo county school board... to county commission... and the state senate.

:03:06:01 - :10 "it's incredibly important that we get to meet the candidates so that way you know who is on the ballet and you have a great understanding of who you're voting for at the time when you're in the ballot booth."

The forum was recorded today.

It will be posted at 10 in the morning next saturday.

You'll find it at "vote-vigo-dot-org."

It will also be shared on social media.

As a reminder... the library launched the "vote vigo" initative last year it encourages voter registration and turnout.

And speaking of voter registration... you should check yours to be sure you are ready for the general election in november.

Here are those details for indiana and illinois.

In indiana... voter registration ends on october 5th.

You can check-out your information and make any changes at indiana voters dot com.

//// over in illinois... the