Arkansas State's Jonathan Adams Jr. makes case as 2020 breakout star with huge 3 TD game

Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. caught eight passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, the last of which sealed the deal against the Kansas State Wildcats with 38 seconds left to play.

Watch all of Adams' touchdown catches as well as an OBJ-esque one-handed grab that ended up being ruled incomplete.