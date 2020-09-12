Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arkansas State's Jonathan Adams Jr. makes case as 2020 breakout star with huge 3 TD game

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Arkansas State's Jonathan Adams Jr. makes case as 2020 breakout star with huge 3 TD game

Arkansas State's Jonathan Adams Jr. makes case as 2020 breakout star with huge 3 TD game

Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. caught eight passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, the last of which sealed the deal against the Kansas State Wildcats with 38 seconds left to play.

Watch all of Adams' touchdown catches as well as an OBJ-esque one-handed grab that ended up being ruled incomplete.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jonathan Adams Jr. gives Arkansas State a 35-31 lead over K-State with this third touchdown

Jonathan Adams Jr. gives Arkansas State a 35-31 lead over K-State with this third touchdown The Arkansas State Red Wolves took the lead over the Kansas State Wildcats thanks to Jonathan Adams...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

doriancraft

Dorian Craft .@AStateFB posts 35-31 statement win over Kansas State. The win is the program's first over a P5 school since 2008… https://t.co/RJuej2nblu 6 seconds ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Arkansas State’s Jonathan Adams Jr. makes case as 2020 breakout star with huge 3 TD game https://t.co/L1kMOKRGHg https://t.co/bjZQ9uArEE 1 minute ago

B_Gwin16

BROOKS GWIN RT @nfldraftscout: Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams is a BIG winner so far today. I love the way he plays. Physical route-runner, blocker,… 2 minutes ago

jerry_l_55

om•nip•o•tent RT @jonathanjoyce17: NCAA Football Week Two Standout Jonathan Adams Jr. -- WR -- Arkansas State University @ItsJayAdams -- @AStateFB 8 RE… 4 minutes ago

stAteJon

Jon RT @max_olson: Insane catch by Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams. Overturned on review but still amazing. https://t.co/DwVDHXJr6q 24 minutes ago

JonAust37370489

Jon Austin RT @_BlakeEddins: If I remember correctly, Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams was a solid basketball player for @coachwesswift too...right? E… 39 minutes ago

jonathanjoyce17

Jonathan Joyce NCAA Football Week Two Standout Jonathan Adams Jr. -- WR -- Arkansas State University @ItsJayAdams -- @AStateFB 8… https://t.co/SQgR187ErW 44 minutes ago

jarereimonenq

DARK KNIGHT🦇 RT @ChrisHudgison: Massive win for the Red Wolves in Manhattan. Arkansas State rallies to upset Kansas State 35-31. Jonathan Adams Jr. had… 48 minutes ago